Daniel Ernest Teto, Kingston

Daniel Ernest Teto, age 78, of Kingston passed away Monday, January 29, 2024, at his home. He was born December 25, 1945, in Queens, New York, and moved to Roane County, after retiring from Las Vegas Power Company where he had worked as a Welding Inspector. He enjoyed going to the mountains in Utah with his friends, hunting, and fishing. He was known by many as “Traveling Man Dan.” Daniel was very artistic and loved painting. Many of his pieces have been displayed locally. 

He is preceded in death by his son, Timothy Teto; parents, James John Teto and Margaret Lannon Teto; brother, Jimmy Teto.

SURVIVORS

Wife of 28 years                     Beverly Jean Ryan Teto of Kingston

Son                                         Daniel Teto of Kingston

Brother                                   Michael Teto of New York

Sister                                      Barbara Thorbjornsen of Kingston

Brother-in-law                       Richard Ryan of Rockwood

Many friends who will miss him greatly

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date, at the family home in Kingston. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston, TN is in charge of local arrangements.

