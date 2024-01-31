Dakota Michael Hooks, 27

It is with profound sadness that we announce the untimely passing of Dakota Michael Hooks, on January 27, 2024. Known affectionately to friends as “Kota” and to family as “Kotabug”, he was loved by all who knew him. Born on November 26, 1996, Dakota lived a life that was deeply defined by his passion, Charisma, and love for others.

Every soul that had the chance to know Dakota would verify how his personality shone brightly in every moment. Dakota was loving, always extending a caring hand to those who needed it. He was funny, bringing joy and laughter wherever he went. He carried a magnetic charisma that made those around him feel comfortable and welcome. Above all, he was protective, always watching over and caring for those he cherished.

Dakota served his country with the Army, where he trained as a mechanic working mainly on the Chinook choppers. His commitment to his country was unwavering and he served with deep honor and courage.

For Dakota, the world was his canvas. His favorite pastimes included songwriting, being a musician, and an artist. These creative outlets not only gave him great joy but also allowed him to touch the hearts of many with his unique and inspiring creations.

“God loves you”, Dakota’s number one message to everyone, is a perfect illustration of the kind of man he was. Even in his passing, his words still echo, reinforcing the love and faith he carried in his heart.

He is survived by his wife, Dakotah Hooks; his beloved children Joshua, Daisy, Elianna, and Ivy Hoos; parents Floyd Hooks, Jr., & Freedom Ridge; stepmothers Trina and Christine and a host of siblings including Madison, Bryson, Chloe, Deuce, Ace, Emma, and Lincoln; step-siblings Dustin, Josh, Jacob and Willow; he also leaves behind his grandparents Floyd Sr., and LaNita Hooks, Gina Sutton, and Michael Ridge as well as a passel of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends – a testament to just how many lives he touched.

He is preceded in death by his stepfather Eric Coleman; baby brother Gauge Coleman; grandmother “Granny Sharon” Rich, and best friend Josh Johnson. We trust that their spirits have a reunited in perpetual peace.

In memory of Dakota, let us continue to share his message of love, live with the same passion he did, and remember the joy he brought into our lives.

The family will receive friends Friday, February 2, 2024, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 5:00-7:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 7:00 p.m. with Bro. Lonnie Lowe officiating. Graveside services will be held on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at Petros Cemetery (SHH) in Petros.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Dakota Michael Hooks.

