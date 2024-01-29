Conyia Sue Duncan, Oliver Springs

Conyia Sue Duncan (48) of Oliver Springs, TN, fondly known as Boobee, passed away on Saturday, January 20th, 2024 at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center.

She grew up in the Dutch Valley Community and attended Norwood, Dutch Valley, and Oliver Springs Schools as well as Clinton Senior High School. After high school, her compassion and acceptance for others led her to become a CNA. She worked at several local nursing care facilities throughout her career.

Conyia faced many challenges and struggles throughout her lifetime but remained compassionate and accepting of others. Even though she suffered a stroke in 2023 which left her unable to work, she still sought to help others however she could.

She enjoyed the simple pleasures in life like spending time outdoors and shopping trips. She delighted in finding a good yard sale. Cherished memories of her will linger in the hearts of those left to mourn.

Conyia is preceded and death by her father Forston Duncan, grandparents Joe and Laney (Bryge) Duncan and Lige and Elsie (Patton) Braden, several aunts and uncles, and many cousins, as well as a special niece Brandy Dawn York.

Survived by: her mother Connie Braden Duncan of Frost Bottom Road in Oliver Springs:

Sister Shasta Dawn (Duncan) York of Harriman: Brother Byron Jesse Duncan of Frost Bottom Road in Oliver Springs.

Her cherished daughters Courtney Danielle Hamby, Miranda Shea Hamby, and Shayla Reeann Hamby all of Frost Bottom Road in Oliver Springs, as well as numerous family and friends and a pet, Leo.

Services will be held at Jackson Funeral Home in Oliver Springs, TN with the receiving of family and friends on Monday, January 29th, 2024 from 5 pm to 7 pm with funeral to follow. Rev. Roscoe Lindsay and Rev. Lonnie Lowe officiating.

Burial service will be held on Tuesday, January 30th, 2024 at 12 pm at Brown Flats Cemetery in Briceville, TN.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations to be made to Jackson Funeral Home in memory of Conyia Sue Duncan

The family would like to thank the staff at Fort Sanders Regional Neuro Care Unit for taking such special care of Conyia especially her nurse Mike for his care and support during her last moments on earth

To leave a note or share a memory to Conyia’s family, please visit our guestbook at jacksonfuneralservices.com

