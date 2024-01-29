Connie Sue (Cox) Evans, Caryville

Connie Sue (Cox) Evans age 65 of Caryville, TN passed away on January 24, 2024, in Cookeville, TN. Connie was a stay-at-home mom for 38 years and loved spending time with her family. She loved dancing and listening to music and anything that reminded her of peace and love in the good old days. She was loved by many in her community. 

Survivors:

Husband James Evans of 48 years

Daughter Valerie Tylka and husband Mark

Daughter Brandy Malone and husband Chad

Daughter Brooke Evans and fiancé Jeff Byrd

Son   Andrew Evans and wife Izzy

Granddaughter  Mila Malone

Granddaughter   Karly Tylka

Grandson  Trey Tylka

Grandson   Evan Malone

Several Nieces, Nephews, and a host of other family members and friends.

Connie is preceded in death by her brother Mike Cox, parents Albert and Ernestine Cox, and grandparents Jackson and Nora Andrews, and Charlie and Effie Cummings.

Flowers are appreciated but the family has requested in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cookeville Putnam County Humane Society. 

Public Visitation: 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Sunday, January 28, 2024, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home in Rocky Top.

