Clifford Eugene Hunter, 78

Clifford Eugene Hunter, age 78, went to his Heavenly Home on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

He was a lifelong resident of the Coalfield area and was a member of Big Mountain Baptist Church. He retired in 2010 after working 34 years in the Oak Ridge school system, worked as a coal miner for Prudential and Charley Davis Coal Company for 5 years, and worked at a sawmill for Georgia/Pacific for 14 years.

Clifford is preceded in death by his wife Wanda Ruth Hunter; his parents Clifford Hunter and Naomi Taylor Hunter; and brothers Leon Hunter, Ray Hunter, Jimmy Hunter, Lester Hunter; sisters Nadene McMahan, Euvena Carroll, Earleen “Dimple” Quilliams; and by his father and mother-in-law J.P. and Millie Turpin.

He is survived by his son Steve Hunter and daughter-in-law Gail Hunter; his handpicked granddaughter Mashele McClure; great-grandchildren Pamella McClure and Dharius McClure; brothers Tim Hunter (Pam) of Oliver Springs, Dewayne Hunter of Johnson City, TN; sisters Lola Blalock of Coalfield, Rita Hunter of Oak Ridge, Peggy Silvey (James) of Oliver Springs; also by a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 2, 2024, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 7:00 PM with Rev. Dewey Brown officiating.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, January 3, 2024, at 11:00 AM at Petros Cemetery.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to serve the Hunter family.

