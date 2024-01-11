Cleo “Boles” McNelly, 104, Rockwood

Mrs. Cleo “Boles” McNelly., age 104, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee, went to her heavenly home on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, with her family by her side. She was born October 25, 1919, in Cumberland County, Tennessee. Mrs. McNelly was of the Baptist faith. She was a loving mother, sister, and grandmother. She was preceded in death by her Parents, Elmer and Viola Boles; Husband: Howard “Slick” McNelly; Stepmother: Amanda Boles; Son: Donnie Sheets; Sisters: Kathleen, Frankie, Connie, Margaret, and Ann; Brothers: Billy Dean, Morgan, Alfred, Earl and James Larry; and son-in-law: Willard Treadway.

Survivors include:

Daughter: Corky Treadway

Stepdaughters: Doris Edmonds (Larry), and Carolyn Gibson.

Sisters: Shirley Scarlett, and Margie Cox

Brother: David Wayne Boles

Grandchildren: Tim Treadway (Candy), Tammy Penley (Jeff), Tracy Treadway (Amy),

Michelle Parrott (Jeff), Mary Kirby (Mike), Regina Hammerlund (Jim),

Debbie Young (Brad), Ann Gibson, Missy Bardill (John)

Larry Edmonds Jr. (Charity), Jesse Sheets (Caitlin), and

Chucky Sheets (Sarah)

And a host of Nieces, Nephews, Great Grandchildren, and Great Great Grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 16, 2024, from 11:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, TN. Service will follow at 1:00 p.m. Interment will be held at Roane Memorial Gardens on Tuesday, January 16, 2024, at 1:30 p.m…

Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mrs. Cleo “Boles” McNelly.

