Christine Young, Wartburg

Mrs. Christine Young, age 79 of Wartburg, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, December 29, 2023, surrounded by her loved ones. She was a member of the Sunbright Chapter 303 Order of the Eastern Star, and also a member of Beech Grove Baptist Church in New River. Christine loved going to church and singing. She was a loving and faithful wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend.

She was preceded in death by her father, Ellis Byrge, her mother Monnie Byrge, and one grandson, Aaron Jake Young.

She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years: Ray Young.

Her four children: Mitchell Young and his wife Marsha, Barbara Carroll, Donnie Young and his wife Casandra, Crystal Cox and her husband Jason.

Her loving sister: Georgia Lee Phillips.

She was a fun-loving grandmother to: Claude Carroll, Wendy Jones, and her husband Don Jones, Debra Caroll, Jessie Young, Amber Young, April Young, Donnie Joe Young, Zackery Young, Sally Young, Silas Young, Bishop Young, Ethan Chaney, Lathon Chaney, Joslin Cox, Magdalin Cox, Ezekiel Cox and a whole host of Great Grand Kids, as well as family, friends and loved ones too numerous to mention.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 2, 2024, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM with Bro. Lee Young officiating. Interment will follow in the Armes Family Cemetery in Wartburg.

Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg, is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Christine Young.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: ww.davisfuneralhomes.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...