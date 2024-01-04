Chauncey Racquel Samu, Oak Ridge

Chauncey Racquel Samu, age 34 of Oak Ridge passed away on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

Chauncey was preceded in death by father, Michael Dodson; and brother, Montgomery Samu-Dodson.

Chauncey is survived by Mother, Johnna Eaton, and boyfriend, Dean Cresson; Brother, Jerry Eaton; Sister-in-law, Alexis Samu-Dodson; Niece, Imogen Samu-Dodson; Boyfriend, Adam Morris; Chauncey is also survived by a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family, and friends.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, January 6, 2024, from 2-4 PM in the chapel of Mott Mckamey Funeral Home.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...