Charles E. Millican Jr, Harriman

Mr. Charles E. Millican Jr., age 81, a resident of Harriman, Tennessee, went home to be with the Lord peacefully on Sunday, January 7, 2024. He was born December 12, 1942, in Rockwood, Tennessee. Mr. Millican retired from TVA of Kingston, TN, where he worked as a Unit Operator for 31 years. He was a member of Midtown Valley United Methodist Church in Harriman, where he also served as youth minister. He was the lay speaker for many United Methodist churches for years in Roane and Morgan County. He served as pastor of Chevront United Methodist Church in Rockwood for eight and a half years, and he was a proud U.S. Air Force Veteran and served during the Vietnam War. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Violet Millican; Sister: Carolyn Smith; and Son: Willis Millican.

Survivors include:

Wife of 55 years: Mildred Millican of Harriman, TN

Daughter: Angela Cochran of Harriman, TN

Son: Jamison “Jamey” Millican, and wife Misty of Houston, TX

Grandchildren: Jonathan Millican, Killian Millican, Matthew Millican, Sydney Stanley, Victoria Stoner, Samantha Reinhart, Isaiah Millican, Aaron Millican, and Zay Millican

7 Great Grandchildren

The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 13, 2024, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Evans Mortuary, Rockwood, TN. Service will follow at 7:00 p.m. with Rev. Steve Johnson officiating. Interment will be held at Roane Memorial Gardens on Monday, January 15, 2024, at 11:00 a.m., with full military honors by Roane County Military Memorial Honor Guard and the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard.

Memorial Contributions may be made to: Midtown Valley United Methodist Church of Harriman, TN.

1625 Roane State Highway

Harriman, TN 37748.

Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mr. Charles E. Millican Jr.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...