Carlos “Cork” Phillips, 97, Norris

Carlos “Cork” Phillips, 97, of Norris, TN, passed away at his home surrounded by loved ones on January 12, 2024. Cork was born January 16, 1926, in Pikeville, TN.

Cork is preceded in death by his parents Mynatt and Beulah Phillips, his wife of 66 years, Mary Kate Denton Phillips, his son and daughter-in-law, Larry and Anna Phillips of Clinton, TN.

He is survived by his grandson and wife, Todd and Kristin Phillips, and great-grandchildren, Mason and Jaycee Phillips. Also surviving are his nephew and wife, Justin and Cindi McGovern of Corryton, friends, Jeanne and Jim Baxter of Powell, his caregiver, Heidi Brooks; many nieces and nephews; and a long list of friends who were very dear to him.

Cork was a WWII veteran, enlisting in the U.S. Army in 1944. He completed basic training in Louisiana and served in Abadan, Iran working as a Postmaster and in a civilian position with Transworld Airlines. Cork worked as a construction carpenter prior to working in mechanical maintenance at both the K-25 and Y-12 plants in Oak Ridge, TN, and the plant in Paducah, KY. He retired from Y-12 as a supervisor after 18 years of service in 1988.

Cork and Katie enjoyed traveling to many states across America and over thirty different countries during their marriage. Cork was an avid woodworker, making furniture and cabinetry for many. He loved camping and spent most of his retirement at their favorite campsite in Crossville. He was always busy helping others as well as enjoying the fellowship at the campground. Many of his friends there were known by him as “family,” and he was simply known by many of them as “Granddad.” He enjoyed hunting, fishing, square dancing, and calling square dancing.

Visitation will be held at Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton on Tuesday, January 23rd, 2024, from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm. Funeral services will be immediately following at 1:00 pm. Procession to Norris Memorial Gardens will follow for interment where he will be laid to rest with Katie and his loyal companion, Doughnut.

In lieu of flowers, Cork requested any donations be made to the Norris Animal Shelter.

Holley Gamble Funeral Home is honored to serve Cork’s family.

