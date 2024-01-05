Carl Jackson Skidmore, Rockwood

Mr. Carl Jackson Skidmore, age 85, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee went Home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, January 3, 2024, at his home.

The family will receive friends on Monday, January 8, 2024, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow on Monday, January 8, 2024, at 8:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary. Committal services and interment will be held Tuesday, January 9, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. at the Glen Alice Cemetery in Rockwood, Tennessee.

A complete obituary will be posted as soon as it is available. Thank you!

