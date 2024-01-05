Carl Jackson Skidmore, Rockwood

News Department 5 seconds ago Obituaries Leave a comment 0 Views

Mr. Carl Jackson Skidmore, age 85, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee went Home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, January 3, 2024, at his home.

The family will receive friends on Monday, January 8, 2024, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow on Monday, January 8, 2024, at 8:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary. Committal services and interment will be held Tuesday, January 9, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. at the Glen Alice Cemetery in Rockwood, Tennessee.

A complete obituary will be posted as soon as it is available. Thank you!

About News Department

Check Also

Jane (Overton) Huckeby, 59

Jane (Overton) Huckeby, age 59, passed away Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at her home. She was …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2024, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d