Carl “Fred” Seiber, Clinton

Carl “Fred” Seiber, age 89, of Clinton, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on January 25, 2024. He was a faithful member of the First Wesleyan Church of Clinton. Fred retired from the Clinton Utilities Board after 51 years of dedicated service to the Clinton and surrounding communities. Known for his constant smile and positive attitude toward life, Fred was well-known and beloved by many who admired his steadfast dedication to Christ, Family, and Community.

Fred, son of Earl and Leola Seiber, was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings Leon Seiber, Louise Dean, and Harold Seiber.

He is survived by his wife, Dora Sue Seiber, sons Greg and Doug Seiber, daughter-in-law Kristy Seiber, and grandchildren Payne Seiber, Tyler Hardy, Ethan Hardy, and Ava Seiber.

Receiving of friends will be held on Sunday, January 28, 2024, at 3:30 pm, followed by service at 5:00 pm, at Holly Gamble Funeral Home at 621 South Charles G. Seivers Blvd. Clinton, TN 37716. The burial procession will leave from Holley Gamble Funeral Home at 12:30 pm on January 29, 2024, for graveside services commencing at 1:00 pm at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens (160 Edgemoor Road, Powell, TN 37849). Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

