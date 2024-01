Bryen Paul McGough, age 41 of Clinton, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, January 25, 2024, at the Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, Tennessee.

Born in Tacoma, Washington on November 20, 1982, he was the son of the late Jay McGough and Dona Brasil McGough. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his grandmother, Jeannette DeLima Hill.

Jones Mortuary of Clinton, Tennessee is serving the family of Bryen Paul McGough.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...