Brenda Metcalf, Clinton

Brenda Metcalf, age 67 of Clinton, went Home to be with Jesus and entered into Heavenly Peace on January 7, 2024, with her loved ones gathered around her. Mamaw Brenda (mom) as we knew her, was exactly that. She gave her three sons everything she possibly could growing up and always put them first. She loved her grandkids very much and was always so proud of each of them. She loved her two little great-grandchildren so much, and we know how much Tate and Drew meant to her. Mom never met a stranger, she loved people and helping people. A familiar face in the Claxton community, she spent most of her life working in various produce stores and even owned one at one point.

She was the hardest working woman we ever knew, she was tough, and you might as well forget telling her she couldn’t do something, it was a waste of breath. She enjoyed picking blackberries in the summers, she loved to mow and run a weed eater. She loved to paint also, we always gave her a hard time about using a 4-inch paint brush to paint a house or garage, but she was fast with it. If you truly knew her you would always be saying I don’t know how she keeps going like that, no matter the temperature or how big the job was. She was definitely what we would call a people person, she always shined a light of love towards people, and we know that’s what God wants us to do, she will be deeply missed not only by her family but many friends and her Facebook family who enjoyed her crazy memes.

She is preceded in death by her dad Joe Jones; mother, Lucille Jones; and her sister Mary Roberts.

She is survived by her husband of 48 years Carl Metcalf. Her sons and daughter in laws Bobby and Angela, Eric and Angie, and her baby, Daniel and Lacey Metcalf; grandchildren, Makayla, Tucker, Tyra, and Emilee Metcalf; two little great-grandchildren Sawyer & Lucas Metcalf; sisters, Tina and Paul Price, Jackie and Tony Gallaher, Cynthia Doran, Victoria Meyer, and Michelle Bullock; Brother, Mike Jones. She will also be missed by many nephews and nieces that she loved very much, and many special friends.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, from 5-7 PM at Farmers Grove Baptist Church. The graveside service will be held Wednesday, January 10, at 12 PM at Farmers Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.

Like this: Like Loading...