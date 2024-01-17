Brenda Jones, Mossy Grove

Mrs. Brenda Jones, age 75 of Mossy Grove went home to be with the Lord on January 15, 2024.

She is preceded in death by her parents Lloyd and Hazel Jones; sibling Joyce, Jean, and Randall.

She is survived by her husband of 56 years Charles Jones; son Steven (Erin) Jones and daughter Katina (Denny) Richardson; grandchildren Brad (Maceny) Richardson, Derrick (Brooklynn) Richardson, Austin Richardson (Mackenzie Bird), Erica Jones, Steven (Abigail) Jones, Colton, Eli & Ty Richardson; great-grandchildren Raelynn, Ryleigh, Kylie, Rainey and Addison Richardson; sisters Joyful VanNorstran, Wanda Quinn, Faye Hamby and Gail Berryhill.

Brenda was a member of Union Baptist Church for many years and loved serving the Lord alongside her husband and numerous mission trips through the years.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 18, 2024, from 11:00-1:00 p.m. at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg with the funeral to follow at 1;00 p.m. with Bro. Jason Lowe and Bro. Jim Disney officiating. Interment will follow in the Jones Family Cemetery in Mossy Grove.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Brenda Jones.

