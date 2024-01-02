Brandi Irene Russell, Rockwood

Brandi Irene Russell, age 34 of Rockwood, passed away on Thursday, December 28, 2023. She was born on May 17, 1989, in Rockwood. She was a loving daughter, granddaughter, sister, aunt, and friend. Everyone loved her and she was a light that could brighten up any room. The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Vanderbilt Hospital, Roane Medical Center, and Thompson Oncology Group for their care for Brandi over the years. She is preceded in death by her grandmother: Irene Russell, grandfather: James Taylor Sr; and aunt: Tina Avalos Melton. She is survived by:

Mother: Theresa Russell

Father: James Taylor Jr (Sherry Thomason)

Grandfather: Elmer Russell

Grandmother: Joyce Taylor

Sisters: Casady Roberts (Troy), Makenzie Russell (Tyler Brunen)

Nieces & Nephews: Jaxon, Tylee, & Wyatt Roberts; Bella, Tinsley, & Brynlee Brunen

Special Aunt: Debbie Hall

Special Cousin: Marlana Daniels (Joe)

Special Friend: Lara DeRossett

The family will receive friends on Sunday, December 31, 2023, from 5:00-7:00 pm ET at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. A private interment will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to Evans Mortuary to help with funeral expenses. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Brandi Irene Russell.

