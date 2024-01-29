Bomb Threat Incident at Anderson County Courthouse Resolved Safely

[Clinton, Tn.] – Employees at the Anderson County Courthouse located at 100 North Main St. in Clinton, Tennessee received a bomb threat on Monday, January 29, 2024, at approximately 9:26 am. The phone call was made to the circuit court clerk’s office, who promptly relayed the information to the Sheriff’s Office.

Upon receiving the bomb threat, deputies immediately began implementing procedures that included evacuating the courthouse. The safety and security of all individuals present at the courthouse, including employees and visitors, were of paramount importance throughout the incident. Fortunately, no suspicious devices were found but an investigation into the source of the threat is currently ongoing. We urge anyone with any information related to this incident to notify the Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Russell Barker extended his gratitude to the employees, visitors, and other agencies who assisted during this incident. “Their support and cooperation were instrumental in resolving the situation promptly and safely,” Barker said Monday morning. “We understand the concern and unrest caused by such incidents within our community. We would like to assure the public that we and all county departments remain committed to maintaining public safety and security at all times”.

