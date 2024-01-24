Bobby Joe Harris, Oak Ridge

Bobby Joe Harris, age 65, Oak Ridge, TN, passed away on January 19, 2024. He was predeceased by his mother, Shirley Hillis Harris, and father Jack Sherrill Harris, brothers Allan and Bud Harris. Bobby Joe graduated from Oak Ridge High School in 1976. He is survived by son Blake Harris, Waycross Ga, aunts Wanda Hillis Martin (Robert), Judy Hillis Shores, Kay Hillis Smith, nieces, and numerous cousins.

Special thanks to his cousin Paula Bryant Edmond and her husband Ken for the love and care they provided over the years. A special thanks to Methodist Medical Center Third Floor Nurses for their care and compassion. Services will be announced at a later date.

The family invites friends to sign the online guestbook at https://www.weatherfordmortuary.com/.

