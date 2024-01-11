Board of Control conducts first meeting in 2024, Denies Oakdale’s Appeal

Brad Jones 23 mins ago Featured, News, Sports Leave a comment 2 Views

Classification and office building among items discussed

NOTE: Oakdale was denied their appeal for restrictive probation which keeps them out of the postseason this year.

The TSSAA Board of Control met in Hermitage on Thursday, January 11.

Financial reports for golf, volleyball, girls’ soccer, cross country, cheer and dance, and football were approved by the Board.

A significant decision regarding classification was made by the Board when they voted to select a 4-year cycle for the next classification period (2025-2029). Enrollment methodology for determining the number of classes would be set for four years. At the 2-year mark, enrollments would be taken and schools would be re-distributed into their respective classes based on the methodology that was determined at the beginning of the classification period. District and region alignment is redone based on new enrollments for all schools regardless of the percentage of change for a particular school.

Potential plans for a new TSSAA office building were discussed and the board voted to approve moving forward with the planning of a new TSSAA office building at the current site.

The Board voted to remove the disciplinary action that was placed on Siegel High School stemming from an incident that occurred at their December 9, 2023 basketball contest

A proposal that schools who host a cooperative agreement must combine their enrollment with 33% of the enrollment number of the school that they establish the cooperative program with for classification was not approved.

The Board approved a change in the sport of softball when they approved the recommendation of the TSSAA Softball Advisory Committee for the use of a double first base when available as permitted by state association adoption in the NFHS Softball Rules Book.

A summary of the entire agenda can be found below.

BOC-1-24-SummaryDownload

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Rockwood PD Arrests One on Failure to Appear Charges

Rockwood police officials arrested several individuals this past weekend on numerous charges. Warren Dyer, 38, …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2024, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.