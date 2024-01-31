Blaine Garrett DeWalt, Clinton

Blaine Garrett DeWalt, age 31, of Clinton, TN passed away on Monday, January 29th, 2024, at his home. He dearly loved his mom, children, and his kitty. Mom will really miss his smile. Blaine liked to play pool and golf. He was a nature guy and loved walking in parks. Also enjoyed climbing and jumping off cliffs. He has the biggest heart of anyone that you would ever meet.

Blaine is preceded in death by his father Kenneth DeWalt, and Grandfather Jerry Johnson.

He is survived by his mother Tina Rogers and husband Robert of Monroe, NC; daughters, Madelyn DeWalt and Blakely DeWalt both of Oliver Springs, TN; Grandmothers, Shirley Campbell of Clinton, TN, and Elizabeth Johnson of Clinton, TN; sister Gabrielle White and husband Michael of Clinton, TN; nephews, Brogan White, and Daxeyn White; niece Kailor White; Aunt Joyce Rittenberry of Clinton, TN; also his inseparable best friend Weston Miller of Lafollette, TN.

A visitation for Blaine will be on Thursday, February 1st, 2024, in the chapel of Jones Mortuary from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm. His graveside service will be following the visitation at Anderson Memorial Gardens in Clinton, TN.

Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is honored to serve the family of Blaine Garrett DeWalt.

