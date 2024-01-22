Billie Mac Hewitt, Clinton

Billie Mac Hewitt age 83, of Clinton, passed away Saturday, January 20, 2024. She was born September 26, 1940, in Richlands, Virginia to the late Woodrow and Allene Onstott. Billie was a graduate of Norris High School and was a cheerleader at Hiwassee College where she received her associate’s degree towards her education degree. Throughout her life, she was an avid decorative painter and enjoyed time entertaining her grandchildren. She was a very active member of the Order of the Eastern Star and was a worthy Matron several times of the Oak Ridge Chapter #390. She was appointed state grand officer in 2001 and received her 25-year pin.

She is survived by her loving husband of 38 years, Jimmie “Jim” Hewitt of Clinton; daughters, Stephanie Owen & husband Sean of Knoxville and Kim Paduch & husband Frank of Birmingham, AL; grandchildren, Morgan and Colby Holbrook and Tom Paduch & wife Lauren and McKenzie Rice & husband Chase; great-grandchildren, Emery and Ryder Holbrook and one expected great-grandson, Hunter Thomas; brother, Tom Onstott & wife Mary Dudley; several nieces and nephews.

The family is honoring Billie’s wishes and her Celebration of Life and graveside at Woodhaven Memorial Garden will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Order of the Eastern Star Chapter 390, P.O. Box 5392, Oak Ridge, TN 37831, or Kern Memorial United Methodist Church, 451 East Tennessee Avenue, Oak Ridge, TN 37830. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...