Beverly Carolyn Tinch Adamson, 81

Beverly Carolyn Tinch Adamson, age 81, passed away at UT Medical Center in Knoxville on Friday, December 29, 2023. She was born in Sunbright, Tennessee on January 19, 1942. She attended Sunbright School during the early years of her life, then her family moved to Fairborn, Ohio. She attended school in Fairborn, and after graduation, completed beauty school. She later went to work at NCR for several years. Beverly and her husband, Ernie, then went to work for themselves with Adamson Wholesale. They were in business in Caesar Creek, Ohio, for 40 years. Beverly moved back to Jamestown, Tennessee, seven years ago to be near her sisters. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She was a very hard worker all her life.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernie; son, Mike Adamson; father, Archie Tinch and mother, Gladys Tinch; brothers, Jack Tinch, Rondel Tinch and wife, Linda, and Denver Tinch.

She is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Pike; grandchildren, Paige Malick, Christina Hutton, Travis Malick, and Kinsey Malick; great-grandchildren; her sisters, Sharon Tompkins and Laurel Tinch, both of Sunbright; sisters-in-law Ruby Tinch of Sunbright and Carrie Tinch of Huber Heights, Ohio. She also leaves behind several nieces and nephews, extended family, friends, and loved ones.

The family will have a private service

