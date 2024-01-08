Betty Jo Miles Wright, Harriman

Betty Jo Miles Wright age 87 of Harriman passed away Thursday, January 4, 2024. She was a member of Trenton Street Baptist Church and served in the daycare for many years. Betty loved spending time with her family.

Preceded in death by her loving husband Bob Wright, parents Joe and Cora Miles, brother Carlie Miles, and daughter-in-law Deborah Houston Wright.

Survivors include:

Sons and daughter-in-law Dennis Wright,

Darrell and Robin Wright,

Grandchildren Jessica Wright Wilson,

Bobby Wright,

Justin Wright,

Lindsay Wright Macon,

3 great-grandchildren,

1 great great grandchild,

Sisters Loretta Painter,

Gayle Beatty and many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 12 Noon until 1:30 pm Thursday, January 11, 2024, at the Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman. Following the visitation, the family will go in procession to Roane Memorial Gardens for a 2:00 pm graveside service. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to the Trenton Street Baptist Church. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman is serving the Wright Family.

