Betty Jane Kirkland, Rockwood

Mrs. Betty Jane Kirkland, age 89 of Rockwood, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, January 8, 2024. She was born on August 21, 1934, in Rockwood. She was a charter member of the North Rockwood Baptist Church. She worked as the manager of the Rockwood Dollar General for many years. She loved to take care of her family and loved them dearly. She is preceded in death by her husband: George Kirkland; parents: Mack & Sarah Wicks; brothers: Wilburn & David Wicks; and aunt: Linda McElroy. She is survived by:

Children: Deborah Kirkland, Becky Kirkland, George Wade Kirkland (Lisa), David Kirkland (Dana), Jerry Kirkland (Karen), and Lee Kirkland (Beth)

12 Grandchildren

7 Great Grandchildren

Special Cousin: Ruth Griffin

and several other extended family members and friends.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, from 5:00-7:00 pm ET at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, TN. Funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm ET with Bro. Jeff Parrott officiating. Graveside and interment service will be held on Thursday, January 11, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Betty Jane Kirkland.

