Bernice Seal, Powell

Bernice Seal, age 78 of Powell, Tennessee passed away on Friday, January 5, 2024, at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center.

Bernice was born on September 19, 1945, in the New River community of Anderson County, Tennessee, and was the daughter of the late Maynard and Vertie Phillips.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Seal, and her son, William David Nance.

Bernice is survived by her daughter-in-law, Lisa Nance of Powell, Tennessee; and sister Louise Goodman and husband Kenneth of Clinton, Tennessee; her brother, Dennis Ray Phillips and wife Hilda of Heiskell, Tennessee and nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.

Jones Mortuary of Clinton, Tennessee is serving the family of Bernice Phillips Seal.

