Barbara J. Moser Cooper, Antioch

Barbara J. Moser Cooper, age 81 of Antioch passed away suddenly on January 16, 2024, at Woodcrest by Blakeford in Nashville, TN.

She was born in Knoxville, Tennessee to the late Howard and Nellie Moser and later lived in Baltimore MD. She retired as a secretary with the State of Maryland and after retirement moved to Antioch, Tennessee. Barbara was deeply loved and will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her three children Jeff Cooper (Jean), Jill Cooper Lambert (Bob), and Jeanne Cooper; six grandchildren (Jeffrey, Robert, Kevin, Laura, Sean, and Amanda) and three great-grandchildren (Leo, Orion, and Ava).

A graveside service will be held in her honor at 11:00 am on January 29, 2024, at Sunset Cemetery in Clinton, TN. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

