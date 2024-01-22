Barbara “Bobbie” Feinberg Cantor, 93

Barbara “Bobbie” Feinberg Cantor passed away peacefully on January 13, 2023, after fighting a valiant battle against Lewy Body Dementia. She was 93 years old. She was born in Ocala, Florida, the youngest child of Max and Minnie Feinberg, though moved to Atlantic City, NJ to attend high school while her father was undergoing cancer treatment. She moved to New Orleans, Louisiana to attend Newcomb College at the age of 17. There she met and married the love of her life, Stanley Cantor. She graduated with a degree in education, and worked for the department of social services while Stan completed his Ph. D. They moved to Oak Ridge in 1955 and started their family. Bobbie returned to her true passion of teaching, and when her youngest child was old enough, returned and ultimately became one of the most beloved teachers Linden School ever knew. She taught 6th grade for the first 3 1/2 years, then spent the rest of her career teaching 4th grade. She could rarely walk into a grocery store or restaurant without some former student or parent wanting to catch up with her. She was an animal lover, especially her dog, Rocky. She was also an avid reader and movie lover, and very much enjoyed Downton Abbey. She enjoyed playing bridge and taught her grandsons the game, and she loved Shakespeare.

She is survived by her children Larry (Tracey) Cantor and Diane (Scott) Tenenbaum, and her 3 grandsons, Max, Zachary, and Sam Tenenbaum. She is predeceased by her husband, Stanley, her brother, Edgar Feinberg, and her son, David.

The funeral service was held on Thursday, January 18, 2024, at Mott-McKamey Funeral Home followed by internment at Oak Ridge Memorial Park, Beth El Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family appreciates donations in her memory to the Susan G Komen or Make-A-Wish, or to an organization of your choosing.

