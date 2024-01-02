Ann Melhorn, Joyner

On December 31, 2023, Ann Melhorn of the Joyner Community peacefully passed away at the age of 79, surrounded by her loving family. Preceded in death by her parents, Jess and Winnie Clark, sisters Thelma Grubb, Nelma Bea Pogue, Peggy Avery, and brother Junior Clark, as well as her grandson Colby Melhorn, Ann was known for her unwavering love and dedication to her family.

Although her given name was Barbara Ann, Ann was affectionately known to all as Ann. Throughout her life, she played various roles, starting as a devoted mother to her five children. As time went on, she became adored as “Gram” and “Grammy” by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Ann began her career at East Tennessee Human Resources Agency (ETHRA) as one of the first transportation specialists in Morgan County and the surrounding areas. During her time at ETHRA, she gained the admiration of many for her unwavering assistance and compassion towards others.

Later in life, Ann opened “Ann’s Market and Deli” in the Kellytown area of Oliver Springs. Alongside being a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Ann found her true calling as a business owner. She formed deep connections with her customers, often knowing them and their families by name. “Ann’s Market and Deli” became a cherished establishment, known not only for its delicious food, especially Ann’s famous cornbread recipe, but also for Ann’s genuine willingness to help anyone who came through her doors. Her customers affectionately referred to her as “Miss Ann.” After closing her business, she embarked on a new career with the Laborers Union Local 818 in Oak Ridge, where, once again, she earned the love and respect of everyone she met. Ann eventually retired, embracing her favorite title of endearment, “Grammy.”

Ann leaves behind her beloved husband, Ray, and their children Kenny Melhorn, Susie McPeters (Mitch), Tonya Cooley (Greg Hendrickson), Melinda Willis (Tim), and Michael Melhorn (Beth). She also leaves behind her cherished grandchildren, Christina, Autumn, Courtney, Samantha, Jordan, Bradley, Jake, Eyrica, and Andrew, as well as her great-grandchildren, Chezlee, Scarlett, Makynlee, Elsie, Ashton, Madilyn, Mackenzie, Makenna, Milah, and Jase.

In memory of Ann, her family will hold a private funeral service at Schubert’s Funeral Home, followed by her burial at the family plot. Ann will forever be remembered as an active member of Mossy Grove Baptist Church, a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister. A special thank you to her nurse Christy, who provided special care and friendship. Ann’s kindness, empathy, and love for others will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing and loving her.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of “Miss Ann” Melhorn.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...