Angie Lynn Mikkelsen Kendall, Oak Ridge

Angie Lynn Mikkelsen Kendall, age 58, of Oak Ridge, passed away Sunday, January 7, 2024, after a courageous battle with cancer. Angie was born May 30, 1965, to Lynda Mikkelsen Grapp and Darrel “Rudy” Grapp in Waterloo, Iowa. She attended school in Janesville, IA, and Cedar Falls, IA. Growing up, Angie was active in softball, shot put/discus throwing, volleyball, church youth group, handbell choir, and marching band. A 1983 graduate of Cedar Falls High School, Angie attended Simpson College in Indianola, Iowa, where she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in chemistry in 1987. She went on to receive a master’s degree in chemistry in 1989 from the University of Connecticut. Angie then moved to Richland, Washington, where she worked as a chemist for over a decade. While there, she met Ricky Kendall. They were married on June 1, 1991. Angie & Ricky had two children, Phillip Wayne Kendall III and Zachary Alexander Kendall. In 1999, they moved to Ames, Iowa, where she stayed at home to raise the boys and was an avid bowler.

In 2005, Ricky took a position at Oak Ridge National Laboratory and the family moved to Oak Ridge. Both Angie & Ricky became active members of the Oak Ridge Bowling Association. Angie became the association manager and even ran the Tennessee State bowling tournament. She grew quite a bowling family and traveled all over the country participating in national tournaments, accumulating several honors, including bowling a perfect 300 game. After Ricky passed away in 2014 following a long medical battle, Angie decided she was ready to re-enter the workforce and utilize an IT degree she earned a few years prior at Roane State Community College. She quickly landed a job as a support representative for Trimble Navigation in 2014, where she became a beloved part of the family and a client favorite.

Angie’s positivity was infectious. She had a huge heart and always put others before herself. She was the epitome of a great friend and had a nationwide network of friends she had made over the years. Angie was especially close with her friends and family in Iowa and was so glad she could visit them earlier this year after being diagnosed with cancer. She loved her sons most of all.

Angie was preceded in death by husband, Ricky Kendall; parents, Lynda & Darrel “Rudy” Grapp; and grandparents, Edna & L.S. Mikkelsen, and Edith & Eldon Grapp. Survivors include sons, Phillip and Zachary Kendall of Oak Ridge, TN; sisters, Lisa Orsborn of Cedar Falls, IA, and Stacy Weinke of Waterloo, IA; brothers, Doug & Lisa Rose of Mansfield, TX; Stewart Grapp and Steve & Diane Grapp of Cedar Falls, IA; Darren & Shelli Grapp of Indianola, IA, and Scott & Barb Grapp and Derek Grapp of Waterloo, IA; 18 nieces and nephews; 17 great nieces and nephews; and many, many cousins.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made directly to the family or to the GoFundMe page at https://www.gofundme.com/f/angie-keep-fighting-her-battle.

The family will receive friends from 12-2 pm EST on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, at Weatherford Mortuary. A celebration of Angie’s life will follow at 2 pm. Online condolences and a livestream of the service can be found at weatherfordmortuary.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...