Angela L. Brafford, Oak Ridge

Angela L. Brafford, 65, of Oak Ridge, TN, passed away December 29th, 2023.

She is survived by her husband David Brafford of Las Vegas, NV, her oldest daughter Dena Williams along with husband Judd and daughter Addison of Las Vegas, NV, middle daughter Lindy Colwell along with fiancé Christopher Nelson and daughter Myer Colwell of Oak Ridge, Tn, youngest daughter Natalie Brafford along with fiancé Eric Valdez and daughter Harlynn Valdez of Oak Ridge, Tn. Two siblings include older brother David and wife Tamsley Seaborn of Myrtle Beach, SC, and younger sister Jami Gobea of Olive Branch, Ms. In addition, Angela had several nieces and cousins that she dearly loved and cherished.

Angela grew up in Oak Ridge, TN where she attended Oak Ridge High School. She then went on to go to college and worked in the field of physical Therapy for several years before moving to Las Vegas for the majority of her life. She recently moved back to East Tennessee and her roots.

Angela enjoyed crafting, thrift shopping, music, cooking, and most importantly, giving. She would do anything for her friends and family especially her beloved dog, Sweetie Pie. Our family is grateful that after years of her fighting strong, she is finally at peace.

Receiving of friends will be held at Mott-Mckamey Funeral Home in Oak Ridge, TN on January 3rd of 2024, 5-7 p.m. All are welcome.

