Angela Hope Gibson, Harriman

Angela Hope Gibson, 71, of Harriman, Tennessee, passed away on January 29, 2024, after a courageous battle with Parkinson’s disease. Hope was born in Harriman on October 25, 1952, to Jack and Geneva Renfro. After obtaining a master’s degree in education, she taught elementary school in Roane County, Tennessee, for 36 years. She loved teaching and loved her students.

After retiring, she and her husband, Kenny Hughett, enjoyed taking day trips, spending time with family, eating at their favorite restaurants, and listening to music. Hope loved to dance. Not only did she love her friends and family, but she was a fierce advocate for animals. More than anything, she loved creating lifelong memories with her son, Chris Gibson.

Hope is preceded in death by her parents, Jack, and Geneva Renfro. She is survived by her husband, Kenny Hughett, who lovingly took care of her throughout her illness; son, Chris Gibson; stepchildren, Amanda (Gary) Latham), and Tyler (Jenny) Hughett; brother, Bobby (Bernadette) Renfro; and many grandchildren, friends, and relatives. The family would like to thank special friend, Ann McKinney, and hospice provider Whitney Carroll, for their support during this time.

The family has chosen not to hold a funeral service, as they would like Hope to be remembered as the happy, outgoing, and loving person she was. Hope believed that “attitude is everything,” which was apparent throughout her life.

