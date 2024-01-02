Amy Denise Morris, 65, loving mother, grandmother, and sister unexpectedly left us after battling several medical issues recently. She bravely fought to the very end, but despite her best efforts, and the efforts of the medical staff at Oak Ridge Medical Center, she was left us to be reunited with her son, Staff Sgt. Daniel M. Morris, her mother, Ava Anderson, her son-in-law Buster, and her grandsons Aiden, Zach, and Zane.

Amy was quick-witted, stubborn, and loved her friends and family with a passion. She was married shortly after graduating from high school, and her focus was on raising her family. She eventually joined the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office as a corrections officer, where she received special training in a variety of areas, including crisis intervention.

She enjoyed reading, especially Stephen King novels and true crime stories. She loved animals, and throughout her life she had several dogs and cats of varying sizes and temperaments – and she doted on them all.

But most of her doting was targeted first toward her children – Daniel, Cassidy, and Adam, and her grandchildren, Lexy (Daniel’s daughter) and Patty (Adam’s daughter). She is survived by Cassidy and Adam, her sister Linda Anderson (Don Chance), and nephew Eric Chance (Maeve Gould). Her son Daniel, was killed in action in Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2006, which led her to become involved in Gold Star Mothers and the Mountain Man March.

She was baptized at the Edgemoor Baptist Church as a child and attended there for many years. She later attended Lakeview Baptist Church. While she had a strong faith, she was unable to attend church because of her health issues.

A Celebration of Amy’s life will be held at the Holley Gamble Funeral Home on Wednesday, Jan. 3. The family will receive friends from 11 am – 1 pm, and funeral service will immediately follow. Family and friends will travel to Oak Ridge Memorial Park following the funeral service for her interment. Donations to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital are suggested for those who would like to make a donation in lieu of flowers. www.holleygamble.com

