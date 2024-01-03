Amanda Mae Love, Rockwood

” If love could have saved you, you would have lived forever.”

Amanda Mae Love, age 34, of Rockwood, TN passed away December 27, 2023, in Knoxville, TN. She was born on February 18, 1989, in Crossville, TN. She left behind:

Mother: Michele Taylor

2 Beautiful Children: Mikayla Love and C.J. True

Brothers: Kevin Miller and Tyler Taylor (Kayla Ledbetter)

Nieces and Nephews: Chloe, Daniel, Tyson, and Carter Taylor.

And many more friends and family members.

She is rejoicing with her father: Jerry L. Taylor; and grandparents: William and Ailene Norris and Ruth York.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Spirit of Compassion Church in Harriman, TN from 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm with Rev. Irvin Taylor officiating. Cremation services have been made. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Ms. Amanda Mae Love.

“She was a loving mother, daughter, and friend to everyone she met. She was full of creativity, including art and music. She was a beautiful soul and will be forever missed and never be forgotten.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...