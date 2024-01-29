Aaron York, Oliver Springs

Aaron York, age 46 of Oliver Springs, Tennessee passed away at his home on Wednesday, January 24, 2024.

Born in Oak Ridge, Tennessee on August 1, 1977, he was the son of the late Charlie and Kathy Hill York. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Brandy York; and his brother, Anthony York.

Aaron is survived by Shawvon Milen of Oliver Springs, Tennessee; children, Katie York and fiancé Joey Rutledge, Macy York all of Oliver Springs, Aaron York, Landon York, and Austin York, all of Oliver Springs, Matthew, Dakota, Zack, and Madison; brother, Ernest York and wife Leah of Clinton, Tennessee;

Sisters, Rachel York and Lucinda York both of Knoxville, Tennessee; his grandchildren, Brandy Rutledge, Jaydian Thomas, Tristan Rutledge, Jericho York, Emilee Rutledge, and Emoree Rutledge.

Friends may visit with the York Family on Tuesday, January 30, 2024, from 7:00 – 8:00 p.m. in the Jones Mortuary Chapel. Funeral service will be conducted at 8:00 p.m. with Rev. Johnny Edwards officiating.

Graveside services will be on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. at New Home Cemetery in Andersonville.

Jones Mortuary of Clinton, Tennessee is serving the family of Aaron York.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...