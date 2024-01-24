   

Brad Jones 10 seconds ago Obituaries Leave a comment 0 Views

Jaqueline (Jackie) Jones Maston, Coalfield

February 16, 1949 ~ January 24, 2024 (age 74)

Jacqueline “Jackie” Jones Maston, 74, of Coalfield, Tennessee, passed away early Wednesday morning, January 24, 2024. She was preceded in death by her loving son, Anthony “Marty” Maston. She was born on February 16, 1949, in Coalfield, Tennessee. Her parents were the late Guy Walter Jones Sr. and Frankie Mae Queener Jones, also of Coalfield. She was a loyal member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.

Jackie is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Dwight Maston, her son, Andrew Maston of Fletcher, North Carolina, and wife, Heather and a grandchild, Lindsay Maston, of Coalfield. She was the youngest of nine children and survived by sisters Janice Hale, Jeanette Babb, and Judy Slack. She was preceded in death by siblings Guy Jones Jr., Jerry Jones, Joyce Cox, June Hudson, and Joe Jones. All of these she loved and touched deeply during her lifetime.

Her life was a living example of what it means to love others. Jackies’ greatest joy was spending time with her husband, raising her children, and the gift of her extended family. She had a running date for cards with her sisters each week and enjoyed her wonderful brothers-in-law, Jim Babb, and Charlie Slack. Jackie loved and lived with every moment she was given, neither hard times nor cancer would rob her of her zest for life.  She was a fine example to her many nieces, nephews and all who knew her.

The family will receive friends on Friday January 26, 2024, from 2 – 4 pm, with a funeral service to follow at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Coalfield. There will be a graveside service immediately following at Estes Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Children’s Department.

I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the Faith.

2 Timothy 4:7.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Mary Jane Moore, Wartburg

Mary Jane Moore, age 79 of Wartburg, passed away on January 23, 2024. The family …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2024, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.