Jaqueline (Jackie) Jones Maston, Coalfield

February 16, 1949 ~ January 24, 2024 (age 74)

Jacqueline “Jackie” Jones Maston, 74, of Coalfield, Tennessee, passed away early Wednesday morning, January 24, 2024. She was preceded in death by her loving son, Anthony “Marty” Maston. She was born on February 16, 1949, in Coalfield, Tennessee. Her parents were the late Guy Walter Jones Sr. and Frankie Mae Queener Jones, also of Coalfield. She was a loyal member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.

Jackie is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Dwight Maston, her son, Andrew Maston of Fletcher, North Carolina, and wife, Heather and a grandchild, Lindsay Maston, of Coalfield. She was the youngest of nine children and survived by sisters Janice Hale, Jeanette Babb, and Judy Slack. She was preceded in death by siblings Guy Jones Jr., Jerry Jones, Joyce Cox, June Hudson, and Joe Jones. All of these she loved and touched deeply during her lifetime.

Her life was a living example of what it means to love others. Jackies’ greatest joy was spending time with her husband, raising her children, and the gift of her extended family. She had a running date for cards with her sisters each week and enjoyed her wonderful brothers-in-law, Jim Babb, and Charlie Slack. Jackie loved and lived with every moment she was given, neither hard times nor cancer would rob her of her zest for life. She was a fine example to her many nieces, nephews and all who knew her.

The family will receive friends on Friday January 26, 2024, from 2 – 4 pm, with a funeral service to follow at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Coalfield. There will be a graveside service immediately following at Estes Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Children’s Department.

I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the Faith.

2 Timothy 4:7.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...