Woodrow “Woody” Hinds, Lancing

Woodrow “Woody” Hinds, age 79, of Lancing Tennessee, passed away Saturday, December 2, 2023. He was born on April 13, 1944.

He was a retired truck for 22 years and a Morgan County school bus driver for 9 years. He loved to spend time with family and friends, being in the woods hunting. He had a passion for raising and trading hound dogs for hunting foxes and rabbits.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 43 years, Doris Kennedy Hinds, stepdaughter Carol Lee Jones, stepson Timothy Lynn Jones. Sisters and brother in laws; Velma and Denver Choate, Edna and Frank Booher, and Jean and Otto Booher

He is survived by his stepsons Mike Jones, Adam Hubbard, Sam, and wife Rhoda Smith. Siblings; Anna and husband Howard, Faye Duncan, Milton Hinds and wife Cathy, Sharon Roysden, Darrell Hinds, Tammy Crouch, and husband Eddie. Close family friends; Richard McCann and Wife Shannon, Rhonda McCann Raines. A host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, and nieces.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, December 5, 2023, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 12:00-2:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Russell Jones officiating. Interment will follow in the Pleasant Green Cemetery in Deer Lodge.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Woodrow “Woody” Hinds.

