Wilma Fay Rains, 97, Clinton

Wilma Fay Rains, age 97 of Clinton, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, December 2, 2023, at her home following a period of declining health with her daughter by her side.

Wilma was a member of the Clinton Church of God.

Born in Hazard, Kentucky on November 1, 1926, she was the daughter of the late William Andrew Fox and Minnie Ellington Fox. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Charles D. Hodges; daughters, Fay Wharton and Linda Albright.

Survivors include her daughter, Elaine Dodd of Pearl Mississippi; sisters, Pat Gardner of Powell, Tennessee, and Myrt Moretz of Clinton, Tennessee; eight grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and other relatives and friends.

Jones Mortuary of Clinton, Tennessee is serving the family of Wilma Fay Rains.

