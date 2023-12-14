William “Nelson” Lingle, 81

William “Nelson” Lingle, age 81, passed away Sunday, December 10, 2023, in Oak Ridge, TN. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, great-grandfather, and friend, who was loved and will be missed by all.

Nelson grew up in Faith, NC, with his parents and three brothers, as well as many other family members. He graduated from NC State with a degree in Aerospace Engineering. After graduating, Nelson moved to Houston, TX, to work for NASA in various space programs for 18 years. He then moved to Oak Ridge, TN to work with the Department of Energy until his retirement. He continued to work with various contractors in Oak Ridge.

Nelson led a full, active life and enjoyed running competitively, where he completed several half and full marathons. He also enjoyed motorcycling with friends and family, including competing in enduro racing. He also spent time building and racing go-karts with his fellow NASA engineers and was awarded first place in the 1969 National Go-kart championship.

Nelson lived a life of giving and enjoyed dedicating time to Habitat for Humanity, as well as other charities. He also volunteered with Ecumenical Storehouse and Pet Fest through his church, Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church of Oak Ridge.

Nelson was preceded in death by parents, Carr Hubert Lingle & Helen Williams Lingle; and brothers, Jerry Lingle & Rev. Dean Lingle. Survivors include wife, Priscilla Lingle; brother, Jeff Lingle & wife, Sally; children, Greg Lingle & wife, Sundi, Jeff Lingle, Leslie LaPrade & husband, Lee; stepchildren, William Delaney & wife, Michele, and Susan Delaney; grandchildren, Chris Lingle, Alex McMahan & husband, Andrew, Kaila LaPrade, Sarah Lingle, Caroline Delaney, and Grace Delaney; great-grandson, Kit McMahan; as well as many other relatives, friends & loved ones.

The family would like to express special thanks to the staff of UT Hospice for the wonderful care they provided. In lieu of flowers, the family would like to ask for donations to be sent to Clinch River Habitat for Humanity at clinchriverhfh.org/donate/ or The Ecumenical Storehouse, Inc. at thestorehouseinc.org/donate.shtml.

A celebration of Nelson’s life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...