William Clarence “Gibo” Whitehead III, Kingston

William Clarence “Gibo” Whitehead, III, age 60, of Kingston, passed away Wednesday, November 29, 2023, at UT Medical Center in Knoxville. He was born March 10, 1963, in Harriman and has been a lifelong resident of Roane County. Gibo started working at the early age of 18 as a concrete finisher for a private contractor. He enjoyed working on lawnmowers and was very talented when it came to working with his hands. Preceded in death by his loving parents, William Clarence Whitehead, II and Lorene Harrison Whitehead; brother, Kim Whitehead; sister, Mary Foster; nephews, Michael Johnson and Demarcus Foster.

Loving Sisters                         Sharon Stokes & Eugene of Kingston

                                                Nola Whitehead of Kingston

                                                Katherine Harrison of Knoxville

                                                Lisa Whitehead & Eric of Harriman

Nephew                                   Brandon Whitehead & wife, Madison

Nieces                                     Jessica Whitehead, Simone Harrison, Jasmine Johnson,

Checovia Bruce & husband, Josh

Great-nieces & nephews                    Harley Samson, Lucia Bruce, Jazie Johnson, and Jorie Johnson

Special Friends                                  Isaac & Sherman of Kingston

No services have been set at this time. Online register book can be signed at ww.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of arrangements.

