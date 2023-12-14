Wanda Sue Smith Miller, Rocky Top

Wanda Sue Smith Miller, age 81, of Rocky Top, TN went to her heavenly home on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, at the Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge. Wanda was born in Campbell County to her parents Claude Smith and Ruth McGhee Smith.

Wanda is preceded in death by her parents, infant son Gregory Dale Miller, sisters Mona Hatmaker, Verdie Smith, Margaret Taylor, and Niece Ann Taylor. Wanda leaves behind:

Beloved Husband of 61 years Bobby L. Miller “Zeb”

Son Michael L. Miller and Gina Lake City, TN

Daughter Karen Miller Aslinger and Randy Clinton, TN

Wanda was blessed to have step-grandsons Jason Utley and wife Courtney, Justin Utley and wife Mankie

Step-great-grandchildren Alayna, Caroline, Nathan, Emma, and Isla Utley

Wanda also leaves behind several cousins, niece Catherine Patty, Nephews Eddie Hatmaker, Charles Smith, and Kenny Taylor

Wanda was a faithful member of Pine Hill Baptist Church. She loved her Pastor Lyn Mowery and Angie as well as her entire church family. She loved to cook, bake, can jellies and jams to share with her church family. She was famous for her Vacation Bible School Red Kool-aid. The kids would say, “Ms. Wanda makes the best Kool-aid in the world.”

She will be sorely missed by all those who knew and loved her.

We will see you again in heaven sweet momma- We love you!

Visitation Services will be on December 15, 2023, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Hatmaker Funeral Home, in Rocky Top. Funeral Services will follow at 7:00 pm. Interment will be on Saturday, December 16, 2023, at 11:00 am at Pine Hill Baptist Church, in Rocky Top.

