Veterans invited to VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System tele-town hall 

Brad Jones 1 hour ago Featured, News

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS) is hosting its bimonthly town hall on Monday, Dec. 18, at 5 p.m. CT for Veterans and their families.  

Veterans will listen to the most recent TVHS updates from TVHS Acting Executive Director, Michael Renfrow.  

Veterans are encouraged to dial into the tele-town hall at 205-235-3524 and enter code 917 854 058# Veterans can also attend the meeting from a smartphone or computer. 

VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System is an integrated tertiary health care system comprised of two hospitals, the Alvin C. York campus in Murfreesboro and the Nashville campus, as well as 19 community-based outpatient clinics located in Tennessee and Kentucky. TVHS provides ambulatory care, primary care, and secondary care in acute medicine and surgery, specialized tertiary care, transplant services, spinal cord injury outpatient care, and a full range of extended care and mental health services. 

CORRECTION-VETERAN-TOWNHALL-FLYERDownload

