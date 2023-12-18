Tway L. Oran, Kingston

Tway L. Oran, age 88 of Kingston, Tn. passed away Tuesday, December 12, 2023, at Jamestown Assisted Living surrounded by his loving family. Tway was born on March 20, 1935, and was a lifelong resident of Kingston.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife Ina B. Oran and his parents Ida and James Oran, along with eleven siblings.

Survived by brother and sister-in-law Larry and Mary Oran, favorite nephew Kirk Oran and wife Suzanne, their children Lauren Lambert and Zack Oran, and many more nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be private. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Oran Family.

