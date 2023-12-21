Tracy Michelle “Missy” Turner Evans, Harriman

Tracy Michelle “Missy” Turner Evans, age 52, of Harriman passed away Monday, December 18, 2023, in Knoxville. She was born May 2, 1971, in Oak Ridge was a graduate of Harriman High School, and went on to receive her degree as a Licensed Practical Nurse. Tracy was of the Baptist faith. She loved spending time with her grandchildren. Preceded in death by her mother, Linda Lee McDaniel; and brother, Colin W. Turner.
SURVIVORS
Children Britney N. Turner & Glenn R. Breazeale of Harriman
Christian Blake Wall & Makayla L. Roach of Knoxville
Brandon D. Wall & Kendall S. Loy of Harriman
Father Clyde L. Turner of Harriman
Grandchildren Gavin R. Breazeale, Weston D. Wall, Cason R. Wall,
Kyzer B. Wall, and Kohan L. Wall
Sister Elizabeth (Lisa) Bostedor & husband, Barry of Harriman
Brother Leslie F. Turner of Harriman
A private family celebration of life will be held at a later date. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.