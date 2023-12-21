Tracy Michelle “Missy” Turner Evans, Harriman

Tracy Michelle “Missy” Turner Evans, age 52, of Harriman passed away Monday, December 18, 2023, in Knoxville. She was born May 2, 1971, in Oak Ridge was a graduate of Harriman High School, and went on to receive her degree as a Licensed Practical Nurse. Tracy was of the Baptist faith. She loved spending time with her grandchildren. Preceded in death by her mother, Linda Lee McDaniel; and brother, Colin W. Turner.

SURVIVORS

Children Britney N. Turner & Glenn R. Breazeale of Harriman

Christian Blake Wall & Makayla L. Roach of Knoxville

Brandon D. Wall & Kendall S. Loy of Harriman

Father Clyde L. Turner of Harriman

Grandchildren Gavin R. Breazeale, Weston D. Wall, Cason R. Wall,

Kyzer B. Wall, and Kohan L. Wall

Sister Elizabeth (Lisa) Bostedor & husband, Barry of Harriman

Brother Leslie F. Turner of Harriman

A private family celebration of life will be held at a later date. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

