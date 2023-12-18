Tommy Armes, Petros

Tommy Armes, age 79 of Petros, passed away at Tenova, Turkey Creek Medical Center on Thursday, December 14, 2023, with his sister-in-law Norma Armes, special niece Rachel, and great nephew Eli by his side.

Tommy was always a drifter and a loner. Never, making a family of his own.  

Tommy was preceded in death by his Father Luther and Mother Ester Ward Armes, and Brothers; Bobby, and Ronnie. Sister Pat Armes Jackson.  

He is survived by his Brothers; B.J., Daryl, Larry, Carlos, and Eric Armes. Sister; Jewel Armes.  

Tommy’s wishes were to be cremated.  

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Tommy Armes.  

