Tommy Armes, Petros

Tommy Armes, age 79 of Petros, passed away at Tenova, Turkey Creek Medical Center on Thursday, December 14, 2023, with his sister-in-law Norma Armes, special niece Rachel, and great nephew Eli by his side.

Tommy was always a drifter and a loner. Never, making a family of his own.

Tommy was preceded in death by his Father Luther and Mother Ester Ward Armes, and Brothers; Bobby, and Ronnie. Sister Pat Armes Jackson.

He is survived by his Brothers; B.J., Daryl, Larry, Carlos, and Eric Armes. Sister; Jewel Armes.

Tommy’s wishes were to be cremated.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Tommy Armes.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...