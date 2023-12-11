Tina Bradley, Sunbright

Mrs. Tina Bradley age 49 of Sunbright, passed away suddenly on Saturday, December 9, 2023. Tina enjoyed going to music concerts and spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by her grandparents Dorothy and Claude Miller and Margaret and John Roberts.
She is survived by her husband Roger Bradley
Parents Raymond and Catherine Miller
Daughter Amber Rice and Jonathon Flowers
Son Brandon Miller and wife Corina
Grandchildren Caleb, Autumn, Aiden, Ava, and Doobie
Brother Dwayne Miller and wife Missy.
Niece Merissa Miller
The family is honoring Tina’s wishes to be cremated and no services are planned at this time.
