Thomas “Tom” August Gross Jr, Kingston

2 hours ago

Thomas “Tom” August Gross, Jr., age 77, of Kingston passed away suddenly Thursday, December 14, 2023, at his home. He was born May 7, 1946, in Pittsburg, Virginia, and moved to Roane County in 1996, working for U-Core in Oak Ridge as an Engineer. Tom was known by all for his outgoing personality and being full of love and laughter. His passions in life included spending time with family/friends and fishing bass tournaments in Guntersville, Chattanooga, Kentucky, Nashville, and Watts Bar Lake with his fishing buddy, Ernie Black. Tom loved doing yard work and kept everything looking immaculate. 

Preceded in death by his parents, Thomas August Gross, Sr., and Naomi Lillian Rose Gross.

SURVIVORS

Loving wife of 31 years          Glenda Gross of Kingston

Children                                  Amanda Loudermilk & husband, Danny of Rainsville, AL

                                                Aaron Shirley & wife, LaShonna of Flat Rock, AL

                                                Courtney Tyler & husband, Matt of Arizona

                                                Lindsey Cutler & husband, Garrett of Louisiana

                                                Cody Gross and Jarrett Gross

Grandchildren                        Caitlynn, Cayden, Madison, Austin, Trenton, Evelyn, Caroline, and Owen

Great-grandchildren              Oliver and Colt

Brothers-in-law                       Gary Holland & wife, Cecilia of South Pittsburg

                                                Greg Holland & wife, Kristy of Flat Rock, AL

Sister-in-law                            Greta Schrader & husband, Lamar of Stevenson, AL

Special Friends                        Ernie Black of Farragut, Billy Boyd of Kingston, Drew Parks of Kingston,

                                                and Pat Breunan of Knoxville

A host of extended family and many dear friends

The family would like to extend appreciation for the special care and kindness shown by Tom’s physicians,

Dr. Robert J. Wilson, Dr. Parker, Dr. Martin, and Dr. Manny Patel during his battle with cancer.

The family will receive friends 5:00 – 7:00 pm, Saturday, December 16, 2023, at Fraker Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be made to the Roane County Sheriffs Office. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of local arrangements.

