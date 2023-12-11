TDOT Releases Mountain Byways of Tennessee & North Carolina E-Guide

New Resource Helps Travelers Explore Scenic Byways

Nashville, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) has partnered with the North Carolina Department of Transportation to create a new electronic guide called the Mountain Byways of Tennessee & North Carolina. The e-Guide is available for free by visiting https://www.tn.gov/tdot/ScenicRoadways and is a web-based resource for travelers to the areas of East Tennessee and Western North Carolina.

“Travelers treasure the beauty of East Tennessee’s mountains, and we are thrilled to partner with our friends at the North Carolina Department of Transportation to deliver a comprehensive tool that showcases the many scenic drives the region has to offer,” said Deputy Governor & TDOT Commissioner Butch Eley. “Tens of millions of visitors come to the Great Smoky Mountains and National Forests annually. TDOT hopes this e-Guide will be a welcome resource for travelers as they plan their trips.” 

The Mountain Byways of Tennessee & North Carolina e-Guide includes enhanced mapping and route planning features, as well as clickable hyperlinks to attractions. The resource also functions as a PDF when printed at home. The e-Guide showcases visitors’ experiences and attractions found along 14 individual Scenic Byway routes located adjacent to either Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Cherokee National Forest, or the Nantahala National Forest.  These experiences and attractions include scenic views, outdoor recreation sites, historic sites, cultural experiences, and sites for youth and families. The 14 Scenic Byway routes highlighted in the e-Guide are:

  • Tennessee (4 Scenic Byways): East Tennessee Crossing National Scenic Byway, Great Smoky Mountains Byway, Ocoee River Byway, Norris Freeway National Scenic Byway
  • North Carolina (8 Scenic Byways): Appalachian Medley, Big Horse Creek Byway, Fontana Byway, Highlands of the Roan, Interstate 26 Scenic Highway, Mission Crossing, Nantahala Scenic Byway, Waterfall Scenic Byway
  • Tennessee & North Carolina Multi-State (2 Scenic Byways): Cherohala Skyway National Scenic Byway, Newfound Gap Road

Tennessee boasts a statewide collection of 13 Scenic Byways, 10 of which are designated as either a “National Scenic Byway” or an “All American Road” by the U.S. Secretary of Transportation. Tennessee holds the 4th most designations in the nation and has the most designations of any state east of the Mississippi River. Designated routes are eligible to receive National Scenic Byway Program grant funds and are included in the Federal Highway Administration’s “America’s Byways” marketing campaign. More information about the National Scenic Byway Program can be found at https://www.fhwa.dot.gov/byways/.

