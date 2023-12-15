Susan Elizabeth Barnes, Crossville

Susan Elizabeth Barnes, of Crossville, passed away on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, at the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

She was preceded in death by her husband Roland “Gene” Barnes, parents George H. Varney and Beatrice Blanchard Varney, Brothers-in-laws Van Barnes and Clem VanNorstran, nephews Charles Barnes and Len VanNorstran, nieces Dotty VanNorstran and Lisa Reubush.

Surviving are her Brothers Donald Varney and Steven Varney

Sister Mary Ann Varney Brewer

Brother-in-law Barney (Madge) Barnes

Sister-in-law Claudine Davis

Special Niece Brenda Barnes

Nephews Stanley Barnes, Mark Barnes, Van Barnes, Gene Barnes, Richard (Carla) VanNorstran, Clem “Digger” VanNorstran, Ralph (Susan) VanNorstran.

Also surviving are dozens of great-nieces and nephews.

The family is following Susan’s wishes to be cremated and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Susan Elizabeth Barnes.

