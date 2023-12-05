SPECIAL CALLED MEETING NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that a special meeting of the Oak Ridge City Council Budget and Finance Committee will be held on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. in the Mayor’s Office at 200 S. Tulane Avenue, Oak Ridge, Tennessee.

Items for consideration at this meeting are limited to the following:

• Discussion of Funding for Additions to Police Fleet

• Discussion of Increase in Costs for Temporary Employees Prior to Consideration by Full City Council

The Budget and Finance Committee consists of Councilmembers Gleason, Hammond, and Smith.

Contact the City Clerk’s office for more information at (865) 425-3411.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...