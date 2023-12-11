Sarah Jane Miller Adams, Rockwood

Mrs. Sarah Jane Miller Adams, age 88, a resident of the Glen Alice Community of Rockwood, Tennessee went Home to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 7, 2023, at the Tennova Turkey Creek Medical Center in Knoxville, Tennessee. She was born July 30, 1935, in the Glen Alice Community of Rockwood. Sarah Jane was a member of the Glen Alice Christian Church in Rockwood and was a homemaker, hard worker, and caregiver for her family. She was a loving and devoted Wife, Mother, Nanny, Great Grandmother, and Great-Great Grandmother. She was recently preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, William R. “Bob” Adams. Also preceding her in death are her parents, Vernie & Naoma Miller; son, Jeff Adams; son-in-law, Wayne Reid; grandson, Dwayne Reid; grandson-in-law, Jason Birchfield; and sisters, Patty Carter and Derita Steele.

Survivors include:

Son & Daughter-in-law: Steve & Carolyn Adams of Rockwood, TN

Daughter: Judy Reid of Rockwood, TN

Grandchildren: Stephanie Reid of Rockwood, TN

Stacey (Jon) Smith of Rockwood (Pine Orchard), TN

Allison (Mike) Beasley of Kingston, TN

Granddaughter-in-law: Jill Reid of Bellefontaine, OH

Great Grandchildren: Hunter Reid (Maddie Melendrez) of Bellefontaine, OH

Clayton (Sadie) Smith of Rockwood (Pine Orchard), TN

Hadley Ann Giles of Kingston, TN

Great-Great Grandson: Crue Dwayne Reid of OH

Sisters-in-law: Betty Wyrick of Rockwood, TN

Eula Mae Adams of Rockwood, TN

Mickie Adams of Rockwood, TN

And a host of nieces and nephews, other relatives, and many special friends.

The family will receive friends on Monday, December 11, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow on Monday, December 11, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Pastor Jeff Parrott and Pastor Ronnie Nickell officiating. Committal services and interment will be held Tuesday, December 12, 2023, in the Glen Alice Cemetery in Rockwood, Tennessee. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mrs. Sarah Jane Miller Adams.

